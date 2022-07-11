Ramaphosa to reveal new plan to end load-shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a comprehensive set of actions to tackle load-shedding would be revealed in the coming days.

In his weekly From the desk of the president newsletter, Ramphosa said that he has been working with the relevant ministers and senior officials on a range of additional measures to accelerate efforts to increase the country’s electricity supply.

This comes after the country suffered severe load-shedding over the past two weeks, with stage 6 power cuts implemented over several days.

“The message is clear: this is no time for business as usual. We need to act boldly to make load-shedding a thing of the past,” Ramaphosa said.

“What the past two weeks have demonstrated is that we need to do more and do so with the utmost urgency.”

Ramaphosa said the government would soon complete “detailed work and consultations” needed to finalise these further measures.

“We will then, in the coming days, be able to announce a comprehensive set of actions to achieve much faster progress in tackling load-shedding,” the president said.

“There is no reason why a country like ours — with the skills, capabilities and resources we have at our disposal — should have to endure a shortage of electricity,” he added.

Ramaphosa said he had taken several actions to help solve the energy crisis.

That included reviving the renewable energy procurement programme and lifting the private generation licencing threshold from 1 MW to 100MW.

But he acknowledged that the current measures were clearly insufficient to address South Africa’s crisis, emphasising that more capacity must be added to the grid.

“This will create space for Eskom to undertake critical maintenance and increase the reliability of its fleet,” Ramaphosa said.

“It will also create a buffer so that even if several units experience breakdowns at once, other sources can be used.”

The president’s views align with Eskom’s, which has repeatedly said it needs between 4,000MW and 6,000MW additional capacity to perform the necessary maintenance on its ageing coal fleet.

Ramaphosa’s letter follows the National Planning Commission’s proposal that South Africa declare an “energy emergency” to allow for the fast construction of 10,000MW of generating capacity and 5,000MW of energy storage to end load-shedding.

The Commission said there was evidence to suggest that a mass rollout of solar and wind projects could end rotational power cuts within two or three years.

It said the declaration of an energy emergency would eliminate some of the red tape preventing swift generation delivery.

It recommended that the following five key obstacles be addressed:

Removing the 100MW ceiling for embedded private power generation because Eskom’s grid code and grid connection authorisation processes are sufficient to regulate this growing market.

Scrapping any Nersa registration process that delays the implementation of projects and replacing it with an online registration procedure for database purposes only.

Streamlining environmental and water use approvals to take advantage of the Renewable Energy Development Zone framework that allows for fast-tracking of approvals.

Temporarily exempting local content requirements for construction and commissioning of new generation and storage capacity due to come online in the next 36 months.

Reaching a formal agreement between key stakeholders that strikes a balance between short-term importation of components with the need for phasing in upstream industrialisation over the medium- to long-term.

