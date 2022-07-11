Makro to sell solar power systems â€” and giving away three worth R169,000 each

Makro has announced that it will soon offer customers fully-installed solar power systems as it has noticed a significant increase in demand for backup power solutions.

It said details on the new products would be on its website in August 2022.

As part of the retailer’s 51st birthday celebration, it will also give away three fully installed solar bundles â€” each worth R169,000 â€” in collaboration with brand partners Eiger and Magneto.

“To enter, all you need to do is shop any item at Makro in Food, Liquor or General Merchandise. Buy any of the three sponsor brands and get an extra entry,” Makro said in a statement.

“The prize includes a 5kVA Lithium-Ion battery, 8kVA Magneto Inverter, 10 x 455W mono solar panels, installation and a certificate of compliance.”

According to Makro’s DIY merchandise manager Gary Lindhorst, the retailer has recorded significant sales growth across its load-shedding product offerings.

He said the retailer had seen a high demand for generators, inverters, gas cooking tops and cylinders, rechargeable globes, and lanterns.

As a result, Makro has increased its catalogue of backup power solution products.

“New products such as the Mobi-Volt, which is a portable device with a built-in Lithium-Ion battery and inverter, offer solutions from 0.5kW, 1.0kW, 2kW, 3kW and 5kW,” Lindhorst said.

“These devices range in price from R14,999 to R59,999, and the largest unit (5kW) is approximately the size of a hand luggage suitcase.”

“Customers can have these connected to their DB board with a coupler, which gives them the option to uncouple the unit for camping or use in the office. The large units can also be recharged between 5,000 and 6,000 cycles,” Lindhorst added.

Lindhorst also said that Makro would sell a combination inverter and lithium battery product called “Powerwall”.

MyBroadband contacted the retailer for clarification, but it could not immediately say whether it would be selling Tesla’s well-known Powerwall product.

However, Makro said its Powerwall would be available in 5kW and 10kW units.

This does not align with Tesla Powerwall specifications.