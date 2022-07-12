Andre de Ruyter’s head is on the block

There is pressure from the ANC’s Zuma faction to replace Eskom CEO André de Ruyter with a more “politically acceptable” candidate.

Citing a reliable source, Biznews reported that De Ruyter is under fire but that a tipping point has not been reached yet.

“De Ruyter’s removal would be poorly interpreted internationally and locally,” Biznews said.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa, although severely weakened by Sofagate, still makes the final call. He knows the impact of firing André de Ruyter, so he is holding the line — for now.”

During his tenure at Eskom, De Ruyter has been fighting corruption and blocking poor power procurement deals.

Eskom suspended 20 employees on charges of theft and collusion at its Tutuka power station after R1.3 billion in spares were unaccounted for at the plant during the 2020/21 financial year.

Three employees were arrested and are facing criminal charges following the discovery of the criminal syndicate.

De Ruyter previously said they were aware of conspiracies to sabotage Eskom equipment for maintenance contractors’ benefit.

“We are also aware of collusion taking place between people with maintenance contracts, maintenance management, and coal suppliers in order to, for example, disrupt the operation of mills by adding very hard objects to the supply of coal into a mill,” De Ruyter stated.

Due to the rampant corruption and theft at its power stations, Eskom said it had to increase security at its plants, including deploying an additional 400 security personnel and using drones.

De Ruyter has also battled wasteful spending at the financially-challenged power utility.

In 2021, his team found several products procured at inflated prices, including single-ply toilet paper rolls for R26 each, black refuse bags for R51 each, and an infamous wooden-handled mop for R200,000.

In addition to combating corruption, De Ruyter’s team has refused to sign an emergency power procurement deal with Karpowership until the national energy regulator (Nersa) clarifies the formula it will use to calculate LNG prices in South Africa.

De Ruyter stated it would be a dereliction of his duty if he bound Eskom to any deals without completely understanding the financial implications.

Energy experts and civil society organisations have also criticised South Africa’s energy department for issuing an emergency power procurement tender that spans 20 years.

They argue that a two- to five-year period is more suitable for buying emergency electricity capacity.

De Ruyter has also been a proponent of transitioning Eskom from coal to cleaner energy sources such as wind and solar power.

This has put him at further odds with energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who has been a staunch supporter of coal power despite international pressure and incentives for South Africa to migrate.

At COP26 last year, several rich nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, announced $8.5 billion in funding (R145 billion) over the next three to five years to speed up South Africa’s move from coal to clean energy.

However, the ANC, through its investment vehicle Chancellor House has stakes in the yet-to-be-completed Medupi and Kusile power stations.

According to Chancellor House, mining is the flagship of its investment portfolio, which includes interests in coal mines.

However, the political pressures on De Ruyter are not the biggest axe hanging over his head.

While he has been at Eskom’s helm, load-shedding in South Africa has worsened substantially.

Even by the most forgiving metrics, 2022 is already South Africa’s worst year of load-shedding — and there are still another 170 days left in the year.

Eskom’s latest load-shedding woes began in 2019 under former CEO Phakamani Hadebe and the late Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza.

However, matters have only worsened under De Ruyter despite his early promises to solve South Africa’s rotational power cuts by September 2021.

De Ruyter has said that poor project management, cash flow problems, and underestimating the extent of the neglect at some power stations are major reasons why he did not deliver on his promise.

“It is certainly disappointing that we were not able to make a dent in this unreliable system to do more planned maintenance,” De Ruyter said during a load-shedding media briefing earlier this year.

“A lot of the planned maintenance that was carried out did not meet our expectations in terms of what was done.”

De Ruyter explained that in many cases, the maintenance required long-lead-time spares that must be ordered two years in advance.

Regardless of the reasons, frustrated South Africans are demanding action and accountability — and De Ruyter’s head is on the block.

