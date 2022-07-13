Eskom updates load-shedding schedule for Wednesday

Eskom has announced that it will no longer implement Stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 to midnight on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. Instead, the country will remain at Stage 3.

The state-owned power utility said the schedule for Thursday will remain the same, with Stage 3 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00, then increasing to Stage 4 until midnight.

It added that overnight load-shedding on Wednesday— between 00:00 and 05:00 — would be reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

Eskom said it would publish a full statement detailing the changes on Thursday.

The load-shedding schedule from now until Monday, 18 July, is as follows:

Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3

Thursday, 14 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 1

Thursday, 14 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 3

Thursday, 14 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 4

Friday, 15 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 2

Friday, 15 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3

Saturday, 16 July 2022, 00:00-07:00 — Stage 1

Saturday, 16 July 2022, 07:00-16:00 — Stage 2

Saturday, 16 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 3

Sunday, 17 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2

Monday, 18 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 1

Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2