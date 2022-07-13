Eskom updates load-shedding schedule for Wednesday

Eskom has announced that it will no longer implement Stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 to midnight on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. Instead, the country will remain at Stage 3.
The state-owned power utility said the schedule for Thursday will remain the same, with Stage 3 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00, then increasing to Stage 4 until midnight.
It added that overnight load-shedding on Wednesday— between 00:00 and 05:00 — would be reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1.
Eskom said it would publish a full statement detailing the changes on Thursday.
The load-shedding schedule from now until Monday, 18 July, is as follows:
- Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3
- Thursday, 14 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 1
- Thursday, 14 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 3
- Thursday, 14 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 4
- Friday, 15 July 2022, 00:00-05:00 — Stage 2
- Friday, 15 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3
- Saturday, 16 July 2022, 00:00-07:00 — Stage 1
- Saturday, 16 July 2022, 07:00-16:00 — Stage 2
- Saturday, 16 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 3
- Sunday, 17 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Monday, 18 July 2022, 05:00-16:00 — Stage 1
- Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
Loadshedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 3 until midnight. No longer Stage 4 as previously communicated. Furthermore, the overnight load shedding at Stage 2 will be reduced to Stage 1 from 00:00-05:00.
Load shedding for Thursday remains as previously communicated. pic.twitter.com/TeWGwviAz1
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 13, 2022
