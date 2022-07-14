Makro “Powerwall” gets a new name after Tesla trademark warning

The company planning to sell a load-shedding backup system called “PowerWall” through Makro will rebrand it after an intellectual property expert raised concerns it would infringe Tesla’s trademark.

In a statement sent a day after MyBroadband’s initial report about the issue, the supplier — Power4Less — said it would rebrand the product to a previous trading name — OmniVolt.

“We are rolling out the rebrand on all marketing collateral and packaging as we speak, and we are committed to ensuring that ‘PowerWall’ is removed from all packaging,” the company said.

Earlier this week, Makro announced it would start offering a range of backup battery systems in its stores, including a “Powerwall” with a similar description to the product by the same name offered by Elon Musk’s Tesla.

In response to a query from MyBroadband, Makro said the “Powerwall” would be sourced from Power4Less. The retailer also denied that Tesla held the “Powerwall” trademark in South Africa.

That is despite a search of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission trademark database showing Tesla secured the trademark rights for the “Powerwall” name in South Africa in 2018.

MyBroadband asked Barnard Inc. Attorneys intellectual property expert Stefaans Gerber if the product’s naming was legally sound.

Gerber warned that Tesla had sought or acquired significant trademark protection for the “Powerwall” name in South Africa.

“The trademark protection sought by Tesla is quite extensive,” Gerber said.

Tesla’s Powerwall trademark in South Africa includes goods relating to electric battery systems and equipment for storage and supply of electricity to entire dwellings.

It also includes the installation, integration, maintenance, and repair services for storage, discharge and transmission of electricity, and leasing and financing services for such electric battery systems and equipment.

Gerber said launching a product that infringes on Tesla’s trademark could put Marko at immense commercial risk.

The company explained it was under the misapprehension that the trademark was available in South Africa, based on the guidance of its auditors.

“Now that it has come to light that it is, in fact, trademarked, Power4Less is doing everything in its power to rectify any association between their product and the Tesla Powerwall,” the company stated.

Power4Less said its legal and PR teams had consulted through the night on 12 July 2022 following MyBroadband’s report on the issue.

It said it had appointed a legal firm to investigate the use of the “PowerWall” name since February 2022.

“No reference to trademark restrictions was reported from the search done by the firm,” the company said.

“Whilst we believe that we have a strong case to argue our naming convention in court, this would only mean that the product entry to market will be delayed, which will not be in the best interests of our customer or our partnership.”

“Instead of getting tied up in a legal battle, we believe we should proceed with renaming the product to separate ourselves from this controversy as swiftly as possible.”

Power4Less said its relationship with Massmart was “invaluable” and that it would not pursue a course of action that would in any way compromise Makro or this relationship.

Power4Less sincerely apologised for any misunderstanding around the naming of their product.

“As a company that prides itself on integrity, for both their consumers and their partners, we regret the negative connotation this error has made, and hope that belief in the brand can be restored based on the merits of this product, and the benefits it stands to offer South Africans through Makro.”

Power4Less said it might delay the release of the ‘PowerWall’ by a few days to finish the changes but was committed to delivering the solution to consumers through Makro stores.

Now read: What you should know before installing solar panels and batteries at your home