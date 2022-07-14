Eskom has announced that South Africa will be spared from load-shedding for the first time in weeks between midnight and 05:00 on Friday morning.

It aims to suspend load-shedding for a few hours every morning until Monday, and hopes to only load-shed between 16:00 and 22:00 on Sunday.

By Tuesday, Eskom hopes to only need Stage 2 load-shedding between 16:00 and midnight.

“As previously communicated, Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 24:00 this evening,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Loadshedding will then be reduced to Stage 3 at 05:00 – 24:00 on Friday.”

Eskom anticipates stages 1 and 2 power cuts will be needed for Saturday, with stage 2 only implemented at 16:00 – 22:00 on Sunday.

“Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” Eskom stated.

“Eskom anticipates lower stages of load-shedding to be implemented next week as some units return to service. This will be confirmed closer to the time, or as major changes occur.”

Eskom said it has 4,501MW of capacity offline due to planned maintenance, while another 16,320MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages,” the power utility said.

“Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover.”

The load-shedding schedule for the week is as follows: