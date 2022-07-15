Ramaphosa says a second Eskom to compete with Eskom “not a bad idea”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that one of the government’s solutions to South Africa’s load-shedding problem is introducing another state-owned power utility to compete with Eskom.

He also emphasised that rumours that the government was planning to sell the utility to a private company are false, adding that it has embarked on a complete overhaul of South Africa’s SOEs.

“We are not trying to privatise these State Owned Enterprises. We are trying to modernise them to be competitive,” Ramaphosa said during a South African Communist Party Conference.

“Eskom has not only been in a state of distress for the past 15 years. It is no longer suited for the current technology and economy.”

Using the example of China — which has several state-owned power utilities — he added that competition between the companies could also help to lower electricity prices.

“If we look at other countries like China, for instance, it has a number of state-owned electricity generating companies that even compete amongst themselves to bring prices down,” Ramaphosa stated.

“That is a future that I think we should begin to imagine.”

The fact that South Africa only has one power utility poses a massive risk to the country, said Ramaphosa. If it were to fail, there would be no alternative.

“For much of its history, this model that we have pursued has worked, but we are today witnessing the great risks associated with placing sole responsibility for electricity generation in one company,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that he agreed with energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s idea that a second state-owned power utility could solve the issue.

“That is why when comrade Gwede [Mantashe] flighted the idea of ‘why not a second one which can be owned by the government?’, I said that’s not a bad idea.”

The president said he would announce further interventions to bring new generating capacity to the grid in the coming days.

Ramaphosa, on Monday, 11 July 2022, promised he would reveal a comprehensive set of actions to address the issue of South Africa’s rotational power cuts.

He said he had been working with ministers and senior officials to develop ways to accelerate efforts to improve South Africa’s power supply.

The news came after South Africa was plunged into all-day load-shedding for several weeks, including Stage 6 power cuts during evening peaks.

Eskom blamed the deterioration of its system’s stability on an unprotected strike and intimidation campaign some unionised workers embarked on after it declared a deadlock in wage negotiations.

“The message is clear: this is no time for business as usual. We need to act boldly to make load-shedding a thing of the past,” Ramaphosa said.

“What the past two weeks have demonstrated is that we need to do more and do so with the utmost urgency.”

“There is no reason why a country like ours — with the skills, capabilities and resources we have at our disposal — should have to endure a shortage of electricity,” Ramaphosa added.

Earlier this year, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan proposed a plan for South Africa’s SOEs — including Eskom, Transnet, Denel, and Prasa — to be housed under a single holding company.

He explained that he agreed with Ramaphosa’s sentiment that SOEs play a vital role in South Africa’s economy, adding that the presidential SOE council had recommended that government adopts a centralised shareholder model for its commercial state-owned companies.

“This would separate the state’s ownership functions from its policy-making and regulatory functions, minimise the scope for political interference, introduce greater professionalism, and manage the state’s assets in a way that protects shareholder value,” Gordhan said.

He added that the plan was for the changes to take place before the end of Ramaphosa’s current presidential term.

Now read: Eskom might need to borrow R45 billion in 2022