Eskom load-shedding update for the weekend

Eskom has announced that it will only implement Stage 2 load-shedding between 16:00 and 24:00 on Saturday and Sunday, adding that Stage 2 load-shedding would likely be implemented at the same time throughout the week.

The power utility initially planned to implement Stage 1 load-shedding between 07:00 and 16:00 on Saturday. The Sunday schedule remains unchanged.

“Load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 only during the evening peak at 16:00 to 22:00 on both Saturday and Sunday,” Eskom said.

“It is anticipated that Stage 2 load-shedding will also be implemented during the evening peak of 16:00 to 22:00 throughout next week.”

The power utility said it would announce any changes as may be necessary.

The load-shedding schedule for the week is as follows: