Eskom load-shedding update for the weekend

15 July 2022

Eskom has announced that it will only implement Stage 2 load-shedding between 16:00 and 24:00 on Saturday and Sunday, adding that Stage 2 load-shedding would likely be implemented at the same time throughout the week.

The power utility initially planned to implement Stage 1 load-shedding between 07:00 and 16:00 on Saturday. The Sunday schedule remains unchanged.

“Load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 only during the evening peak at 16:00 to 22:00 on both Saturday and Sunday,” Eskom said.

“It is anticipated that Stage 2 load-shedding will also be implemented during the evening peak of 16:00 to 22:00 throughout next week.”

The power utility said it would announce any changes as may be necessary.

The load-shedding schedule for the week is as follows:

  • Friday, 15 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3
  • Saturday, 16 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 2
  • Sunday, 17 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 2
  • Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
  • Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
  • Wednesday, 20 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
  • Thursday, 21 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
  • Friday, 22 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2

Now read: Ramaphosa says a second Eskom to compete with Eskom “not a bad idea”

Share your thoughts: Eskom load-shedding update for the w…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom load-shedding update for the weekend