Eskom load-shedding update for the weekend

Eskom has announced that it will only implement Stage 2 load-shedding between 16:00 and 24:00 on Saturday and Sunday, adding that Stage 2 load-shedding would likely be implemented at the same time throughout the week.
The power utility initially planned to implement Stage 1 load-shedding between 07:00 and 16:00 on Saturday. The Sunday schedule remains unchanged.
“Load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 only during the evening peak at 16:00 to 22:00 on both Saturday and Sunday,” Eskom said.
“It is anticipated that Stage 2 load-shedding will also be implemented during the evening peak of 16:00 to 22:00 throughout next week.”
The power utility said it would announce any changes as may be necessary.
The load-shedding schedule for the week is as follows:
- Friday, 15 July 2022, 05:00-24:00 — Stage 3
- Saturday, 16 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 2
- Sunday, 17 July 2022, 16:00-22:00 — Stage 2
- Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Wednesday, 20 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Thursday, 21 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Friday, 22 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
