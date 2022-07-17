Ramaphosa has big plan to fix South Africa’s electricity crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce a new plan to build a cleaner and more reliable electricity grid.

Sunday Times reports that the president held several high-level meetings with top government officials and ministers over the past ten days.

According to the report, the key proposals Ramaphosa is considering to resolve South Africa’s energy crisis include:

Increasing the limit for embedded generation (or scrapping it altogether).

Providing a temporary exemption from local content requirements for constructing new energy projects.

Doing away with or relaxing Nersa registration processes to fast-track new renewable energy projects.

Streamlining environmental and water approval processes for new renewable energy projects.

Subsidising households and businesses to install roof solar panels and sell excess power to the grid.

These proposals have primarily come from the National Planning Commission, which has called for the government to prioritise adding 10,000MW of wind and solar power and 5,000MW of battery storage.

It has called on the South African government to declare an “energy emergency” to remove obstacles to building additional generating capacity.

There will reportedly be permanent deployments of security personnel at major Eskom installations.

This will be to defend against acts of grid sabotage and follows the recent strikes by unions Numsa and NUM.

Ramaphosa has also reportedly consulted with independent energy experts to determine the best course of action.

“People are angry and unhappy, and they have a right to be because the load-shedding that we have had has really made a negative dent in our people’s confidence as well as on the economy,” said Ramaphosa.

The president spoke at the end of an Eskom tour of Tutuka power station yesterday.

“I am hopeful that as we address the problems and as we will tell them what our plans and proposals are, people will understand that we are serious in dealing with the issues of load-shedding and power generation for our economy.”

Launching a second Eskom

This news follows Ramaphosa saying that creating a “second Eskom” to provide competition in the market is an idea worth considering.

“If we look at other countries like China, for instance, it has a number of state-owned electricity generating companies that even compete amongst themselves to bring prices down,” Ramaphosa said at a South African Communist Party conference.

He said that Eskom being South Africa’s only power utility presents a massive risk — as is evident by the country’s current load-shedding crisis.

“That is why when comrade Gwede [Mantashe] flighted the idea of ‘why not a second one which can be owned by the government?’, I said that’s not a bad idea,” explained Ramaphosa.

“The message is clear: this is no time for business as usual. We need to act boldly to make load-shedding a thing of the past.”

Another idea to help fix Eskom was announced earlier this year by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. He proposed that all South African SOEs — including Eskom — be housed under a single holding company.

“This would separate the state’s ownership functions from its policy-making and regulatory functions, minimise the scope for political interference, introduce greater professionalism, and manage the state’s assets in a way that protects shareholder value,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan believes this aligns with Ramaphosa’s stance that SOEs are vital to the South African economy, and would streamline organisations like Eskom without needing to privatise them.