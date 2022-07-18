Eskom reveals load-shedding stages for the week

Eskom has provided an update on the stages of load-shedding it plans to implement for the rest of the week and over the coming weekend.
The state-owned power utility said it would implement stage 2 during the evenings from Monday until Thursday between 16:00 and midnight. The schedule for these four days is confirmed, Eskom said.
From Friday, 22 July 2022, and into next week Monday, 25 July 2022, it will downgrade load-shedding to stage 1 during the same peak periods.
The load-shedding schedule for the week is summarised below.
- Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Wednesday, 20 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Thursday, 21 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2
- Friday, 22 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1
- Saturday, 23 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1
- Sunday, 24 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1
- Monday, 25 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1
Last week, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said the utility aimed to suspend load-shedding ten days from Monday, 11 July 2022.
The current plan will see Eskom overshoot that target by four days. It will also mean that load-shedding would have been implemented every day for five consecutive weeks.
MyBroadband recently analysed the amount of load-shedding implemented in 2022 using data from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and popular load-shedding app EskomSePush.
We found that the severity of load-shedding between January and the first week of July 2022 was already worse than in the entire 2021 — which was the worst year of load-shedding on record.
