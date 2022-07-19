Ramaphosa’s Eskom 2.0 plan — from a country that can’t run SAA, Transnet, Denel, or Eskom 1.0

Energy expert Chris Yelland does not believe that forming a second power utility to compete with Eskom is a viable solution to the country’s energy problems.

In an interview with Business Day TV, Yelland explained that the only possible solution to South Africa’s energy crisis is rapidly building new renewable energy sources.

“In my view, if one can’t run Eskom, or Transnet, or SAA, or Denel, or any of the other state-owned enterprises, I really think that starting another new state-owned enterprise is certainly not going to be a solution in the short term,” he said.

“I really can’t see it being a solution in the long term either. I think it was poorly thought-through.”

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a possible second Eskom during the South African Communist Party Conference was likely ill-thought-out, adding that solutions for these issues should be developed through deep analysis and consultation with experts.

Ramaphosa said the plan for a second state-owned power utility to compete with Eskom was energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s suggestion, and he thought it was “not a bad idea”.

“I think it holds little credibility or little chance of success,” Yelland stated.

Yelland said that some believe a solution to the energy crisis is to improve the energy availability factor (EAF) of Eskom’s generation fleet from current levels of around 58%.

However, he believes that the fleet — and relevant maintenance — are too far gone, adding that the EAF would first have to worsen before Eskom can improve it.

“Frankly, there is no space to do the kind of maintenance that is required to achieve anything like that,” Yelland said.

“In fact, if one is going to do the necessary work to achieve an improvement in the energy availability factor in due course, one is going to have to switch off generation capacity in order to do that maintenance.”

“There is no spare generation reserve that we can call upon to run while we are doing this maintenance,” he added.

Yelland explained that conducting the maintenance necessary to improve the fleet’s EAF would first mean bringing new generation capacity to the grid as a reserve for deep-level maintenance.

“But for the last ten years, it’s been going in the opposite direction, and no matter how many people talk about this matter, the plant is getting older every year, and it’s performing worse and worse,” he said.

“And the new plants coming on stream are performing like old plants, and therefore energy availability factor is declining by about two to three percentage points per year.”

According to Yelland, renewable energy is the only possible short-term solution to get rid of load-shedding.

“If we are looking for solutions in the next two to three years, there is no other option beyond solar, wind, and battery energy storage, and we can argue the quantum, but those are the solutions,” he said.

He explained that South Africa’s uptake of renewable energy sources — like solar generation from independent power producers — has been far too slow.

“Let me say that it doesn’t take two years to build 10 gigawatts of solar PV. A country like Vietnam, with a GDP per capita much less than South Africa, installed nine gigawatts in one year,” Yelland stated.

“A lot more can be done in South Africa if we have the will to do it and the determination. We need to bring on a significant amount of new generation capacity in the next one to two years.”

