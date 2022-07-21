Eskom has updated its planned load-shedding schedule for the coming weekend.

One of the changes from its announcement earlier this week is that it will implement stage 2 instead of stage 1 load-shedding on Friday evening between 16:00 and midnight.

The state-owned power utility also said load-shedding during the evening peak is confirmed until at least Saturday.

It promised to communicate whether load-shedding would be required after that over the weekend.

A table provided alongside Eskom’s latest load-shedding schedule update shows the utility has pre-emptively kept stage 1 load-shedding for Sunday evening between 16:00 and midnight.

The stages confirmed in the coming days are as follows:

Thursday, 21 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2

Friday, 22 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 2

Saturday, 23 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1

Sunday, 24 July 2022, 16:00-24:00 — Stage 1 (tentative)

(tentative) Monday to Thursday, 25 July to 28 July 2022 — To be confirmed

Below is the revised timetable showing Eskom’s new load-shedding schedule for Friday and over the weekend.