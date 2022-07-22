Good news for weekend load-shedding

Eskom has announced it will reduce load-shedding to stage 1 on Friday night and then suspend the rotational power cuts for the rest of the weekend.

In a statement, the power utility said the reduction in the load-shedding requirement was due to a recovery in generation capacity.

“We currently have 3,693MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,261 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom stated.

The utility had initially planned to implement stage 2 on Friday and stage 1 evening peak load-shedding until at least Saturday.

The suspension of load-shedding comes after a month of load-shedding for at least several hours every day.

Eskom thanked the public and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the difficult period.

Next week to be confirmed

However, the state-owned power utility warned that the suspension of load-shedding had only been confirmed until Sunday.

“The rest of the period is dependent on returning generating units to service and will be confirmed closer to the time,” the utility said.

“While we are able to suspend load-shedding at this point, Eskom cautions that the power system constraints continue to persist.”

“We urge the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly.”

Eskom provided the table below to show the current plan for load-shedding in the next week.