People are stealing Eskom dry

Unscrupulous Eskom staff and contractors are stealing the state-owned power utility dry, and cable theft forces it to spend about R2 billion every year replacing stolen cables.

An Eskom spokesperson told MyBroadband that the utility also tracks cable theft incidents monthly, saying that “the trends are unrelenting and commensurate to the South African crime landscape”.

“Each incident of sabotage and theft reduces the available capacity on the system and may contribute to a high risk of load-shedding,” they added.

Eskom’s spokesperson also said that infrastructure theft doesn’t only cost the power utility but might also lead to the loss of life due to electrocution.

The power utility has bolstered its security at power stations and hotspots to prevent prolonged outages and deter further theft.

“Eskom continues to heighten security in hotspot areas as cable theft may lead to prolonged power outages and compromise the quality of supply, which affects businesses, basic essential services as well as the day-to-day lives of the society,” the spokesperson said.

“Eskom continues to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the criminals committing these crimes are brought to book.”

Their efforts have been somewhat successful, with the power utility announcing the arrest of three employees — associated with the alleged theft of R1.3 billion worth of spares at the Tutuka power station — in May 2022.

It suspended a further 20 employees suspected to be involved in theft and collusion at the power station.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter previously revealed that the power utility had to write off spares to R1.3 billion as they could not track them down.

“During the last financial year ended 31 March 2021, we had to write off R1.3 billion in spares at Tutuka power station, where we simply couldn’t find the spares,” he said.

Adding to its woes, De Ruyter explained that another challenge Eskom faces is coal suppliers deliberately sabotaging the power utility’s equipment.

“We are also aware of collusion taking place between people with maintenance contracts, maintenance management, and coal suppliers in order to, for example, disrupt the operation of mills by adding very hard objects to the supply of coal into a mill,” he said.

The mill then breaks, and the contractor can reap the rewards of repairing the damage.

Eskom’s efforts have also resulted in some significant convictions.

In March 2022, a former Eskom financial controller and service provider were sentenced to 20 years.

The court found that the pair had stolen just under R35 million from Eskom in a corruption scam between January 2016 and September 2018.

The funds generated from the theft were squandered on overseas travel — including holiday trips to places like Disneyland in the US and France — and buying expensive cars and properties.

In November 2021, De Ruyter shared what he described as the “clearest indication yet” that criminals were deliberately sabotaging Eskom’s infrastructure and worsening the country’s load-shedding situation.

He added that some of those sabotaging its infrastructure are probably Eskom employees.

“For some time, we have had suspicious incidents, but I think this is the clearest indication that we have had to date that there are individuals out there who seek to damage the economy by causing substantial load-shedding,” De Ruyter said.

He shared images of a collapsed power pylon situated along the lines that feed power to coal conveyor belts at the Lethabo Power Station.

Earlier this year, Eskom announced the arrest of one of its employees that allegedly stole structural cross members from pylons with intentions to sell them to a scrap metal dealer in Midrand.

After receiving a tip-off, Eskom’s security team visited the scrap dealer, who confirmed that one of its had delivered the steel.

The team waited for the employee to return to collect payment, and he was arrested for stealing the company’s property.