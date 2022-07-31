Farmers threaten legal action over Eskom power cuts

Farmers are unhappy with the damage caused to their equipment and crops from the double-blow of load reduction and load-shedding and are threatening legal action if Eskom doesn’t address it.

Load reduction sees Eskom periodically cutting power in areas where illegal connections cause overload and damage infrastructure.

Load-shedding, on the other hand, is implemented when the power utility doesn’t have enough capacity to generate electricity.

City Press reports that farmers want Eskom to stop load reduction where farms’ accounts are paid or in credit.

Sakeliga, the Agricultural Union SA, and Agri North West said they would take farmers’ concerns to Eskom and ask the state-owned power utility to address them.

Sakeliga legal and public relations officer Tian Alberts said the group would launch legal proceedings if the power utility failed to address the issue.

With load reduction and rotational power cuts, the farmers are frustrated that they must spend large amounts of money on electricity grid connections that are unavailable for hours at a time.

City Press spoke to Johan Grobler, a farmer from the Crocodile River Irrigation Scheme in North West, who described load-shedding as “an evil that is destroying us”.

Grobler pays R188,000 per month to connect to the grid and is frustrated that there has been no power for long periods in recent months.

He and his neighbours are now also forced to irrigate at times when tariffs are as much as seven times higher than at less costly times.

Farmers also complain that the constant switching on and off damages their equipment.

They say they suffer crop damage due to the power cuts. Although they pay for alternative power sources, these rarely make up for Eskom’s inability to deliver a reliable electricity supply.

Farmers say that, in some cases, they are hit by load-shedding within 30 minutes of power returning after load reduction.

According to economist Elize Kruger, the South African agriculture sector contributed 2.7% to South Africa’s GDP in Q1 2022.

In addition to electricity supply problems, the sector is impacted by other rising costs, including those of diesel and fertiliser.

Load-shedding in 2022

As of July 2022, South Africa had already experienced the worst year of load-shedding yet.

In recent weeks, an unprotected wage strike at its power stations and generating unit breakdowns plagued Eskom.

The country was forced into Stage 6 power cuts toward the end of June after Eskom first implemented varying levels of load-shedding during peak-demand periods.

It blamed the unprotected labour action at some of its power stations for Stage 6 load-shedding as protestors blocked access to stations and intimidated staff to prevent them from going to work.

The levels of intimidation reached a peak when protestors set Eskom vehicles alight, and petrol bombed the homes of some of its employees.

There is currently no load-shedding underway or planned.

However, due to the instability of Eskom’s power generation fleet, there is always the possibility that the utility could implement power cuts at short notice.

Following the extensive load-shedding experienced this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plan to end rotational power cuts.

This includes bringing skilled engineers back to Eskom and buying surplus capacity from independent power producers.