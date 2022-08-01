Eskom employee nailed for R11-million meter reading fraud

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a former Eskom senior billing clerk for allegedly defrauding the state-owned power utility of R11 million.

Liesel Maria Wolmarans appeared in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 29 July 2022 for several counts of fraud and was released on R2,000 bail.

The 44-year-old woman allegedly input false meter readings into Eskom’s billing system between March 2011 and May 2021, causing customers to be charged for less electricity than they used.

“The latter readings were captured by route contractors at customer sites on a handheld device and forwarded to her electronically,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela stated.

“Wolmarans then had to bill the customers for the electricity usage in accordance to the readings.”

According to the Hawks, Wolmarans cost Eskom more than R11 million in revenue.

Her case was remanded until 30 August 2022.

Wolmarans could not be reached for comment.

The arrest forms part of a larger crackdown on corruption at Eskom.

On 12 July, the Hawks arrested two former ABB Group employees and their spouses for corruption.

The arrests came after ABB voluntarily disclosed collusion with certain Eskom officials to irregularly award it R2.2 billion for a control and instrumentation contract for Kusile Power Station in 2015.

Eskom said the former ABB employees were accused of using their influence to win the contract, then cashed in on irregular gratifications estimated at R8.6 million.

These allegedly included cash and luxury vehicles from irregularly awarding a R549.6 million sub-contract to Impulse International (Pty) Ltd.

In May, Eskom revealed it had suspended 20 employees for theft and collusion at its Tutuka power station involving R1.3 billion in missing spares.

Three employees were arrested and are facing criminal charges following the discovery of the criminal syndicate, Eskom said.