South Africa’s plan to add extra grid power quickly and end load-shedding

The South African government’s Energy Crisis Committee revealed there is the potential to add 1,950MW of capacity from independent power producers (IPPs) in the near future.

The additional capacity would come from surplus power produced by IPPs, neighbouring Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) countries, and gas generation.

South Africa’s Energy Crisis Committee comprises six ministers: energy minister Gwede Mantashe, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel, finance minister Enoch Godongwana, police minister Bheki Cele, and environment minister Barbara Creesy.

Gordhan said the first step to getting more capacity to the grid was to get a better power output from Eskom’s existing power stations.

“We have identified six power stations which are going to get a lot of attention in terms of maintenance,” Gordhan said.

“By maintenance, we mean getting parts ready, getting contracts ready, having the money available, having original equipment manufacturers available if we need them.”

These “top 6” power stations, as Gordhan referred to them, include Duvha, Kendall, Kusile, Majuba, Matla, and Tutuka.

It should be noted that “top 6” likely does not refer to performance, as Eskom has revealed on several occasions that Lethabo is among its best-performing plants.

The second step involves getting approval from Mantashe to bypass the “standard purchasing process” regarding purchasing power from independent producers.

“Current IPPs are not using necessarily all of the power that they produce, so they have a surplus,” Gordhan stated.

“Eskom requires consent to buy surplus power that is available from current IPPs, and up to 1,000MW is potentially available in the next three months.”

He said there is the potential for another 600MW that can connect to the grid but added that triple exemptions from section 34 of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework and Public Finance Management acts would have to be approved first.

“Those are processes my colleagues are working on,” Gordhan added.

He said that a further 100–200MW of power could be added to the grid within a month through negotiations with the SAPP.

“Here, somewhere between 100 and 200MW could be available in the period of a month, depending on the contracting mechanisms and agreement on price,” Gordhan said.

Regarding fraud and corruption at Eskom, Gordhan said that while some progress has been made, a lot of fraud is still evident.

Reduction of localisation requirements

Trade and industry minister Patel took the briefing as an opportunity to answer how government would relax local content requirements.

“The bid window 5 currently has a provision that requires certain components to be manufactured locally and to go into the construction of both wind and solar plants,” Patel said.

He said government had received a proposal suggesting that the major component of solar plants — the photovoltaic module — should be “more flexibly designated”.

“There are currently two producers of these modules in South Africa. The one is based in eThekwini … and the second one is based in Buffalo City.”

“I am advised that these two firms together have invested about three-quarters of a billion rand in building local capacity for the new programme that government has announced.”

However, despite their financial investments, Patel explained that government could no longer have local content requirements retarding the speed with which the independent power producers and Eskom can get energy onto the grid.

“So to ensure that local content measures complement and support the rapid rollout of new energy, we have developed a flexible framework for bid window 5,” Patel said.

“This flexibility covers solar PV panels specifically because that’s the area that the market has come back to us and said they would like to get some flexibility.”

Patel explained that there are two elements to the flexibility, the first being reducing the 100% requirement for local panels to 35%.

“Secondly, within this 35% that will be produced locally; if there are any delays or any challenges with supply, there’s also an exemption facility that will be put in place.”