Eskom issues stage 2 load-shedding warning as five units go down

Eskom has warned it might have to implement Stage 2 load-shedding between 16:00 and 24:00 from Tuesday, 2 August 2022, continuing at the same time until Friday.

The power utility said delays in bringing power plant units back to service and other generating units breaking down have resulted in a capacity shortage.

Two units at the Majuba power station and one each at Medupi, Hendrina, and Camden are unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom is also facing delays in returning one unit at each Arnot, Kusile, and Koeberg to service.

“Some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days,” the power utility added.

Eskom said load-shedding would have to be implemented at short notice should there be any further loss of generation capacity over the next three days.

The power utility currently has 2,986MW offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 15,513MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom urges all South Africans to use electricity sparingly and will inform the public of necessary changes.