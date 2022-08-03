Eskom load-shedding strikes back

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the utility said it suffered delays in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations.

It also saw unplanned outages of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at the Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations.

Eskom said these issues exacerbated its capacity constraints and necessitated the implementation of load-shedding.

As of Wednesday morning, the utility had 15,051MW of capacity unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns, and a further 2,931MW was out on planned maintenance.

Eskom said some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.

“Eskom will promptly communicate any further significant changes,” the utility said.