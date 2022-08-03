Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 load-shedding during Thursday’s evening peak due to a shortage of generation capacity and colder weather.

Stage 2 load-shedding will run from 05:00 to 16:00, and will increase to Stage 4 load-shedding between 16:00 and 24:00.

“It is anticipated that Stage 2 will be implemented at 05:00-24:00 on Friday,” the state-owned power utility said.

“This load-shedding will also assist in recovering emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively to meet the increased demand over the last few days.”

Eskom’s escalation to Stage 4 rotational power cuts comes after it announced Stage 2 load-shedding earlier this morning.