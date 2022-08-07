JSE considers carbon credits trading

JSE CEO Leila Fourie believes president Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s energy crisis could serve as a driver of economic growth in the country, reports the Sunday Times.

The stock exchange is also looking into a “carbon credits” trading market that could bring even more opportunities to independent power producers (IPPs).

This remains in an analysis stage that the JSE is using to investigate market sizing and “general proposals.” It is also in discussions with countries like Singapore and Hong Kong regarding the idea.

“We are aiming to formulate a proposal towards the second half of the year and credit futures could bring with them new products to the market,” said Fourie.

“But this of course is subject to approval from National Treasury.”

She said if Ramaphosa’s energy plan is executed properly, it could provide opportunities for new company listings on the JSE that would positively impact the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa’s plan revolves around encouraging private power-generation projects to contribute to the national grid, so he plans to remove the existing thresholds on these projects.

He has also doubled the size of the next bid independent power producer window to 5,200MW, allowing more private power solutions to be added to the grid sooner.

Fourie said the JSE would be a key player in supporting these IPPs through access to financial capital.

This could “build confidence, create momentum and provide an opportunity for growth” both for the JSE, and the economy at large.

She added that Ramaphosa’s plan presents a “genuine opportunity not only to improve governance and transparency of financials, which will then be open to the market,” but also to “enable the financial economy to support the rebuilding of important infrastructure.”

The list of power experts

Labour union Solidarity is also investigating how South Africa could solve its energy crisis.

It recently sent a list of about 300 skilled and experienced power experts to the Department of Public Enterprises.

Solidarity has been building this list since 2019, and it stated that it contains around 5,500 years of combined experience in the energy sector.

“This list contains some of the country’s leading experts in the field of power,” said Solidarity chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann.

“We are astonished, not only by the wealth of expertise and knowledge these individuals offer, but also by their willingness and eagerness to tackle South Africa’s power crisis.”

Solidarity wrote to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in May 2022, offering to help Eskom find professionals with the knowledge to help the utility fix its issues.

The minister responded in mid-July 2022 by asking Solidarity to send its list of experienced individuals to him.

Solidarity said this list focuses on the most urgent issues at Eskom.

“At the moment, the main problem area in our power grid lies with generation,” Hermann said

“For this reason, the largest percentage (around 70%) of the experts on our list are involved in generation, while 16% can be involved in distribution, 6% in transmission and around 8% of the experts offer commercial, management and other skills.”