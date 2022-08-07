Eskom ends Stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has suspended load-shedding effective immediately.

“Due to much improved generation capacity and the lower weekend demand, as well as a full recovery in emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 load-shedding has been suspended for this afternoon,” said Eskom.

It said that there is currently 4,116MW unavailable due to planned maintenance, while another 12,437MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

While this does not warrant load-shedding on its own, Eskom warned that this could still change if there are further breakdowns.

“While we are able to suspend the load-shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load-shedding may be required,” said Eskom.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”

Eskom thanked South Africans for their patience and understanding while load-shedding was taking place.