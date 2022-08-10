Eskom issues Stage 2 load-shedding warning

Eskom has warned that it might have to implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

The power utility attributes the risk of load-shedding to the breakdown of four generation units — two at Kriel and one each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom said delays in returning generating units to service have also contributed to the risk of power cuts.

“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, [and] a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom stated.

As a result, the power utility had 12,591MW offline due to breakdowns and 4,479MW of generation capacity unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.

Eskom said it would inform the public should Stage 2 load-shedding be required, but warned this might be at short notice.