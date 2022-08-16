Audi launches South Africa’s first 150kW ultra-fast charging stations — 340km range in 30 minutes

16 August 2022

Audi, in partnership with GridCars, has expanded its charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and installed the first ultra-fast 150kW chargers in South Africa.

In a statement, Audi and GridCars announced they installed the last 33 of 70 AC charging stations for EVs across the country, four of which are 150kW ultra-fast chargers.

“The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership,” Audi said.

Audi says the 150kW DC units can add 340km of driving range to an EV’s power storage in around 30 minutes, while the 80kW DC chargers can add approximately 185km in the same charging period.

“These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel,” Audi added.

Notably, no fast or ultra-fast chargers have been installed in Gauteng. However, Audi and GridCars also installed 24 of their 22kW charging stations, including several in Gauteng.

Audi says the 22kW dual AC charging stations can provide around 100km of electric range in about an hour of charging.

GridCars’ live online map shows the locations of South Africa’s new and existing charging stations.

“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive South Africa’s Green e-mobility revolution forward,” GridCars managing director, Winstone Jordaan, said.

“The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility.”

The locations of Audi’s new 150kW, 80kW, and 22kW charging stations are summarised in the tables below.

Audi fast-charging stations
Route Charger Location
N1 150kW Colesburg Caltex, Northern Cape
N1 80kW Ventersburg Caltex, Free State
N1 80kW Richmond Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 150kW Langeberg Mall, Mosselbay, Western Cape
N2 80kW The Crags Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
N3 150kW Tugela North Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N3 80kW Tugela South Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N4 150kW Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
N4 80kW Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga
Audi 22kW charging stations
Western Cape
  • Delair Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
  • D’Hub B&B, Cape L’Agulhas
  • Franchhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
  • Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
  • Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
  • Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
  • The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
  • The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
  • Thesen Island, Knysna
Gauteng
  • Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
  • Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
  • Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
  • Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
  • Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
  • Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
  • Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
  • Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg
Mpumalanga
  • Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre
  • 84 on Main, Dullstroom
KwaZulu-Natal
  • Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg
  • Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecomb
  • Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
Free State
  • Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
North West
  • Village Mall, Hartbeespoort Dam

