Eskom warns of load-shedding at short notice as six units break down

Eskom has warned that it may need to implement stage 2 load-shedding at short notice on Monday evening between 18:00 and midnight due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The state-owned power utility has suffered breakdowns at Kriel, Majuba, and Matla in the past 24 hours. Three generating units at Arnot power station also broke down.

“Delays in returning units to service at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” Eskom stated.

“An increase in demand due to the cold front sweeping across the country has exacerbated the capacity constraints.”

Eskom said load-shedding would be needed if any further significant breakdowns occur.

It currently has 4,508MW offline due to scheduled maintenance, while another 13,622MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” Eskom said.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise.”