Eskom loses three generation units â€”Â announces two nights of load-shedding

Eskom has announced Stage 2 load-shedding for Wednesday and Thursday evening during the peak period between 16:00 and midnight.

The state-owned power utility said the rotational power cuts were due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” Eskom stated.

“During the same period, Eskom teams have returned a unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations to service.”

A generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service over the next 24 hours.

However, this will still be insufficient to stave off load-shedding for Thursday afternoon.

Eskom said it currently has 4,550MW offline on scheduled maintenance, while another 14,637MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.