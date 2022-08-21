Eskom wants former manager to pay back kickbacks of R2.8 million

Eskom has launched legal action against a former employee and two coal suppliers over money exchanged as kickbacks to the utility, City Press reports.

The state-owned power company is demanding almost R2.8 million be repaid by ex-manager Thulani Zulu and the two suppliers — Commodity Logistics Managers and Siba Grand Business Enterprises.

Eskom is going after the accused with the help of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which filed court documents on the utility’s behalf.

The documentation included a breakdown of funds totalling R2,789,200 deposited in Zulu’s bank account by Commodity Logistics Manages and Siba Grand Business Enterprises.

“The payments constituted secret profits received by Zulu as an employee of Eskom,” City Press quoted the documents as saying.

“The payments constituted kickbacks, gratuities, corruption, bribes, inducements and/or other benefits.”

Eskom also alleges that Zulu didn’t behave with utmost good faith, trust and integrity, as he resigned when the SIU began probing contracts at the utility.

It said Zulu’s actions showed a severe conflict between his interests and Eskom’s business and financial interests.

Corruption at Eskom remains rife, with CEO André de Ruyter saying it is clear that the patronage networks created during the state capture years are still active.

In early August 2022, a former Eskom senior billing clerk was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for allegedly defrauding the utility of R11 million.

Liesel Maria Wolmarans appeared in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court towards the end of July 2022 for several counts of fraud. She was released on R2,000 bail.

Wolmarans allegedly input false meter readings on Eskom’s billing system for over ten years, resulting in customers being charged for less electricity than they consumed.

“The latter readings were captured by route contractors at customer sites on a handheld device and forwarded to her electronically,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“Wolmarans then had to bill the customers for the electricity usage in accordance to the readings.”

The Hawks said Wolmarans cost Eskom more than R11 million.

In July, two former employees of Eskom contractor ABB Group and their spouses were arrested for corruption linked to Eskom contracts to the value of R2.2 billion.

“As a result of the influence of the suspects, ABB in turn irregularly appointed Impulse International (Pty) Ltd as a sub-contractor on a R549.6 million portion of the work,” Eskom said.

“Eskom also hopes this is just the beginning and that more arrests will follow on this matter, and on the more than 100 other criminal cases lodged with the law enforcement agencies over the years.”

Mohammed Mooidheen and Vernon Pillay stand accused of using their influence and cashing in on irregular gratifications.

“Their spouses are also alleged to have benefited from the crime,” Eskom said. “This concerned work at the Kusile Power Station.”

De Ruyter in April revealed that the power utility had to write off the spares to the value of R1.3 billion as they could not track them down.

He added that Eskom was aware of collusion between maintenance contractors and coal suppliers to sabotage its generation equipment.

The power utility arrested three and suspended 20 employees relating to the theft and collusion at its Tutuka power station in May.