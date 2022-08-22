Eskom issues week-long load-shedding warning as four units go down

Eskom has warned that it might have to implement Stage 2 load-shedding at short notice during the evening peaks this week as the system is constrained due to four generation unit breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions the public that the system remains constrained and that Stage 2 load-shedding might be required to be implemented at short notice from 16:00 – 24:00 over the course of the week,” the power utility said.

It explained that the breakdown of two units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo, and delays in returning four others have “put a severe strain on the power generation system”.

As a result, the power utility currently has almost 19,000MW of generation capacity unavailable — 4.872MW because of planned maintenance and 13,983MW due to breakdowns.

“We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it had returned five units to service — two at Kenal and one each at the Hendrina, Kusile, and Tutuka power stations.

Fortunately for South Africans, Eskom wasn’t forced to implement load-shedding over the weekend despite having warned that the cold front could worsen its generation capacity on Friday, 19 August 2022.

The power utility also said it had to shut down Koeberg’s Unit 2 generator again, this time due to a problem with a control rod mechanism.

“In order to rectify this, the unit has been safely shut down in accordance with nuclear operating procedure and the nuclear regulations,” it said.

“It has not yet been determined how long the repairs will take, but it could be up to five days, whereafter the unit will ramp up over three days.”

