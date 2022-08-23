Eskom threatens to cut Pretoria’s power

Eskom has threatened to disconnect the City of Tshwane’s (CoT’s) power over an outstanding electricity bill of R1.6 billion.

The utility said it was considering disconnecting the metro as one of the “necessary steps to secure the outstanding payment”.

“The CoT is in breach of the electricity supply agreement which it holds with Eskom by failing to pay the R1.6 billion which was due and payable on 17 August 2022,” the utility said in a statement on Tuesday, 23 August 2022.

“The City only paid R68 million to date, which did little to dent the massive outstanding balance on its electricity account.”

Eskom said it had “numerous” engagements with the metro’s management to ensure the full payment of the account.

“These actions have not yielded any results as the city has continued with the same pattern,” Eskom said.

The utility added that the “inconsistent” payments were untenable and unacceptable, particularly in light of Eskom’s financial position.

“The city’s persistent failure to honour its payments places a huge burden on Eskom to continue providing it with electricity.”

“Eskom will continue to apply different approaches to recover money owed to it and has acquainted the MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of the risks associated with the late payment of the CoT’s electricity account.”

The latest threat comes just over a month after Eskom berated CoT for failing to settle a bill of R878 million, due on 17 June 2022.

In that instance, Eskom said it would take “appropriate measures” to recover the outstanding payment.

Only a few days later, CoT paid the full amount owed and said it hoped Eskom would provide the city’s residents with constant and reliable power, an apparent jab at its regular implementation of load-shedding.

