South Africa must fix major weak point to save Eskom and end load-shedding

South Africa could face limitations in connecting renewable power sources due to a lack of grid capacity in some areas of the country.

This is according to Anton Eberhard, the director of Power Futures Lab at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

Eberhard explained that South Africa would have to reconfigure the transmission grid to absorb more energy from renewables.

“The national transmission system was built to transport electricity from the coal fields up in the Northwest and Northeast to the rest of the country,” Eberhard said in an interview with CapeTalk.

“Now, our best solar resources are in the Northern Cape and the best wind resources in the Western, Southern, and Eastern Cape.”

“Those grids need to be strengthened,” he added.

Eberhard said that significant investments would have to go into expanding the capacity of transmission grids in these regions but added it was sensible to do so as the cheaper renewable would be more cost-effective in the long run.

“Already we have reached full capacity for extracting further power from the Northern Cape, but huge investments have to go into the grid over the next while,” he said.

“But that makes economic sense because these sources are now so cheap that we really do need to get as much of them on the grid as possible, and we need to reconfigure the grid to be able to do that sustainably.”

However, Eberhard added that there should be enough capacity on certain transmission grids to handle independent power producer bids from windows five and six.

“It’s not a complete impediment at the moment. Although there are constraints in evacuating further power from solar plants in the Northern Cape, there is available capacity in other regions,” he said.

“Not much in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, but [there is] some, and I think enough to deal with many of the bids that have come in on bid window five and will come in on bid window six.”

While Eberhard highlighted that South Africa’s best solar and wind resources lie in the Cape, he said there was still opportunity for these renewables in the northern parts of the country.

“There is, of course, lots of capacity in the Northeast of the country where all the coal plants are, but of course, those aren’t necessarily the best regions for solar and wind.”

However, he specified that the regions are still much better for renewable power projects than parts of northern Europe.

“So still, I think [there are] some opportunities to do something there.”

Seriti Green, key Eskom coal supplier, recently announced that it would buy a majority stake in renewable energy developer Windlab Africa and focus on developing 450MW worth of renewable power projects in Mpumalanga.

The deal worth R892 million will give Seriti a 51% stake in the wind and solar power business, and it’s buying the assets through Seriti Green, the clean energy unit it created last year.

