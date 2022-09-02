Amazon shuts down rooftop solar after fires and electrical explosions

Numerous Amazon rooftop solar installations suffered electrical explosions and fires within 13 months, causing the ecommerce giant to temporarily shut down all its rooftop solar plants last year, CNBC reports.

The incidents occurred at six of Amazon’s 47 fulfilment centres in North America between April 2020 and June 2021.

The first was a fire at Amazon’s warehouse in Fresno, California, which damaged 220 solar panels and other equipment and had to be extinguished by dozens of firefighters.

Another blaze at a much larger facility in Perryville, Maryland, saw 60 firefighters called in.

Four more incidents occurred up to June 2021, forcing Amazon to take all its solar plants offline.

Amazon never disclosed the shutdown publicly, but CNBC learnt of it through an internal company report supplied by a source.

“The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable, and above industry averages,” one Amazon employee wrote in the internal report.

Amazon spokesperson Erika Howard said the systems involved were run by partners and that the company voluntarily decided to shut them down.

“Out of an abundance of caution, following a small number of isolated incidents with onsite solar systems owned and operated by third parties, Amazon proactively powered off our onsite solar installations in North America, and took immediate steps to re-inspect each installation by a leading solar technical expert firm,” the statement said.

Multiple solar experts have previously told MyBroadband about the importance of ensuring a solar power installation is carried out by qualified personnel to ensure it won’t cause a safety hazard.

Amazon recently also launched its first solar installation in South Africa — a 10MW solar plant in the Northern Cape.

That facility is off-site and not located at a fulfilment centre, as Amazon does not yet have an ecommerce presence in the country.

Instead, it supplies power to Amazon Web Services’ data centres.

The plant consists of more than 24,000 bifacial solar panels — capturing sunlight on both sides — covering an area of about 200,000 square metres.

