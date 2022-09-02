Pretoria rips into Eskom for “triple punishment” — including threats to cut off capital’s power

The City of Tshwane has fired back at Eskom after the state-owned power utility threatened to cut off the South African capital’s power supply over non-payment.

In an interview with Talk 702, Tshwane finance MMC Peter Sutton said it is strange that Eskom is targeting the city while other municipalities in Gauteng have higher arrears that have been outstanding for longer.

“We are just finding it strange that Eskom is punishing us three times for the same thing, but there are municipalities in Gauteng that owe them R4.6 billion that have been in arrears for long over 30 days, and we are not seeing action taken,” he added.

Sutton explained that Eskom has already taken action against the City of Tshwane in the form of high-interest rates on its debt and halting upgrades to increase capacity fed to the city, adding that they have also declared a dispute.

“And now they want to threaten us with disconnecting the entire city,” he said.

Eskom has called out the City of Tshwane for non-payment of its electricity bills on several occasions in recent months.

At the same time, the city embarked on an aggressive campaign to cut off non-paying customers.

Sutton explained that several factors contribute to the city’s financial constraints, the first and foremost being the Covid-19 pandemic and the illegal administration process forced on the metro in 2020.

“Where we had a 45-day cash ratio in 2019, we now sit with a negative cash ratio,” he said.

He also said there is a misalignment in the value chain between the City of Tshwane and Eskom’s billing structure, where the power utility works on calendar months while the city’s customers pay it every 60 days on average.

“[The] City of Tshwane does not work on calendar months, so there’s a misalignment and people on average pay [every] 60 days in the city,” Sutton said.

However, he also said that August should be the last month where it experiences difficulty in making payment as electricity bills tend to be much higher in the winter months.

As an example, Sutton explained that the bills for July and August were between R1.1 and R1.6 billion each, while the city expects a bill of around R800 million in September.

The City of Tshwane has asked Eskom to stop issuing and publicising the threatening letters as it further constrains its ability to get payment from its municipal customers.

“We can turn this [around], we just need a bit of time, and one of our pleas with Eskom was that every time they issue letters like this, it doesn’t help our situation,” he said.

“In many of the townships, people don’t pay, and we are trying to change that culture. Now people tell me they are not going to pay us because we don’t pay Eskom.”

He explained that the implications reach paying customers as well, who say they aren’t going to pay because they might have to rent a generator in the weeks to come.

When proposed the idea of implementing load reduction-like power cuts to punish non-paying residents, Sutton said the city is considering a similar scheme.

However, he added that he believes the city is way behind in when it comes to implementing load reduction.

In related news, Sakeliga has presented Eskom with a letter of demand stating that any attempt to cease electricity supply to the Tshwane metro will lead to urgent litigation.

“Eskom’s threat to halt all electricity supply in Tshwane is a harmful, illegal and irrational method by which paying businesspersons and other users are held hostage in an effort to recover municipal debt,” it said in a statement.