Eskom announces all-day load-shedding until Saturday — breakdowns at 5 power stations

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday evening and then ramp up to all-day load-shedding until Saturday.

The utility said rotational power cuts were necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

“The breakdown of a generation unit [each] at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

Koeberg nuclear power station’s unit 2 also tripped on Saturday morning, taking 920MW offline and worsening the generation shortfall.

The process to return the unit to service is underway, Eskom said.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 16:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday evening, and then from 05:00 until 22:00 every day until Saturday night.

At the time of its statement, Eskom had 16,142MW of generating capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and 4,588MW out on planned maintenance.