Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to former CEO Brian Molefe’s pension

Eskom has confirmed that it successfully recovered the R30 million unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) in 2016 for former CEO Brian Molefe.

In July 2022, the North Gauteng High Court reasserted a judgement from 2018 that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom.

As stipulated in the agreement, Eskom paid approximately R30 million to the EPPF to boost Molefe’s retirement pension payout.

“The EPPF, the party in the court process with Molefe, has refunded Eskom,” the power utility said in a statement.

Molefe has been in the spotlight recently over allegations of his involvement in State Capture, which the Zondo Commission of Inquiry is investigating.

Molefe, Anoj Singh, and several other high-profile Transnet employees were arrested on Monday, 29 August 2022, for their alleged role in a corrupt train tender.

They are facing corruption charges concerning a R30 billion contract to procure 1,064 new locomotives for the rail agency.

Allegations include that the executives had siphoned millions from the transaction to various Gupta-linked companies in 2015.

Molefe served as Transnet CEO from 2010 to 2015, and Singh was chief financial officer of the state-owned enterprise between 2009 and 2015.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard evidence on the matter and had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Molefe and Singh were among those who accepted cash bribes from the Gupta enterprise for their roles in facilitating state capture at Transnet.