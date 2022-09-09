Eskom load-shedding for the whole weekend and next week

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will increase to stage 3 and will run all weekend after 5 generating units tripped on Friday morning.

Stage 3 rotational power cuts will be implemented from 14:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday morning.

Thereafter, Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding continuously in the week ahead.

“The additional load-shedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Eskom therefore urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

Since this morning, three generating units at Tutukapower station and two Kusile power station generating units tripped.

The delay in the return to service of Koeberg unit 2 has exacerbated the capacity shortages.

“During this weekend, critical planned maintenance at Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and Camden power stations will be carried out in preparation for the week ahead,” said Eskom.

“We currently have 4,588MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,131MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said it would hold a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system.