Eskom increases weekend load-shedding after more breakdowns

Eskom has announced that it will increase load-shedding to Stage 4 at 10:00 on Saturday, 10 September 2022.

Stage 4 power cuts will remain in effect until 05:00 on Monday. The power utility attributed the change to additional breakdowns and a need to replenish its emergency reserves.

“Regretfully, due to additional breakdowns overnight, Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints,” it said in a statement.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will therefore be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday morning.”

The power utility currently has 5,579MW of generation capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 16,559MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it was forced to shut down a unit at Kendal power station for emergency repairs, while one at each the Majuba, Lethabo, and Camden power stations is offline for planned maintenance.

On Friday, 9 September, the power utility announced it would implement Stage 3 load-shedding for the whole weekend.

The power cuts are scheduled to return to Stage 2 on Monday.

Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly and will promptly communicate any significant changes.