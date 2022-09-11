Eskom changes load-shedding schedule for next week — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will run at stage 3 from 05:00 on Monday, 12 September, until 05:00 on Tuesday.

After that, the rotational power cuts will continue at stage 2 until Friday. The power utility had previously scheduled for load-shedding to drop to stage 2 at 05:00 on Monday.

It attributed the schedule change to two units — one at the Tutuka power station and another at the Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme — being brought offline for emergency repairs.

Eskom currently has 5,431MW of generation capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 15,760MW unavailable due to unit breakdowns.

The power utility said it has sufficiently replenished its emergency generation reserves and expects 11 units to return to service over the next 24 hours.

“Eleven generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next 24 hours, helping to ease the capacity constraints,” it said.

“This includes approximately 1,300MW of capacity from the Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique.”

Eskom also brought back the weekly load-shedding timetable to help explain its schedule. It is provided below.