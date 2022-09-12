South Africa adds more wind to latest private power window

Government has announced that it has increased the wind energy allocation for Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid window six to 3,200MW due to the urgent need for increased capacity in the electricity system.

The procurement allocations now stand at 3,200MW for wind energy and 1,000MW sought from solar energy suppliers.

The REIPPPP is aimed at urgently addressing the country’s energy needs and deficit by adding more megawatts to the grid through procuring and adding onto the grid renewable energy sources.

According to a government statement, the increase is in response to the steps announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address South Africa’s energy challenges.

“Due to the urgency required to resolve the electricity supply crisis, government decided to proceed with increasing wind allocation… in line with the Second Determination of 2020.

“Rather than delay this RFP [Request For Proposals] for all requests to be approved, government opted to issue the current RFP for 4,200MW, as opposed to delaying the entire Bid Window.

“A further announcement, regarding the remaining 1,000MW of Solar PV, will be made following the conclusion of the NERSA [National Energy Regulator of SA] process regarding the concurrence of the new determination,” the statement read.

The total amount of capacity that government now plans to add to the grid following bid window 6 is some 5,200MW, which will be added over the next 24 months.

“Government, through the ongoing urgent work of the National Energy Crisis Committee, remains on track to end load-shedding and achieve energy security,” the statement said.

South Africa has been facing energy supply uncertainty over the past few months, which have culminated in load shedding reaching an unprecedented stage six in June and July.