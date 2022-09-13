Nissan’s new charger for the Leaf lets it power your home

Nissan approved a bidirectional charging system for its Leaf electric vehicle, allowing it to power homes with the car’s battery.

The vehicle manufacturer approved Fermata Energy’s FE-15 charger for use with the Nissan Leaf in the US.

Nissan said the charger is a first-of-its-kind that can provide stored power back to the grid.

“Bi-directional charging technology means not only charging the Nissan Leaf, but also sending energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid,” Nissan said in a statement.

The Nissan Leaf is the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the US market capable of supplying energy to the grid.

Nissan specified that using the FE-15 charger will not impact the Leaf’s battery warranty.

It should be noted that Nissan has discontinued the Leaf in South Africa but promised to bring new models to the country in future.

If it introduces new models and the FE-15 charger in South Africa, it could provide a viable load-shedding backup in addition to a mode of transport.

Fermata’s Energy Demand Management application, in combination with the FE-15 charge, continually monitors the power draw for a building and may call on the Leaf’s energy to provide power during high-demand periods.

Nissan said it would continue to explore additional opportunities in the Vehicle-to-Everything market, including residential applications.

Now read: How many Hiluxes you could fill with the amount of diesel Eskom uses in one day