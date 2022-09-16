Eskom announces weekend load-shedding stages as 3 units break down — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding until 05:00 on Sunday, followed by stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday.

“Breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours have necessitated the continuation of load-shedding at stage 4 until Sunday at 05:00,” Eskom stated.

“On Sunday Eskom will provide the outlook of the load-shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service.”

Eskom said that although some generation units are anticipated to return to service during next week, it is necessary to extend the load-shedding to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

These reserves have been depleted to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate loadshedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service.”

The state-owned power utility says it has 7,210MW offline on planned maintenance, with another 15,319MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.