Eskom publishes weekend load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced that it will decrease load-shedding to Stage 4 at 05:00 on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

Stage 4 load-shedding will run until 05:00 on Sunday. Thereafter it will be lowered to Stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday, with the power utility indicating that Stage 3 will likely persist next week.

“The capacity constraints will persist throughout next week, and current indications are that load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 for most of the week,” Eskom said in a statement.

It added that it would publish an update on Sunday afternoon or sooner if any significant changes occur.

Eskom said load-shedding over the weekend is necessary to replenish its pumped storage dam levels, which were used extensively over the past week.

It also said it was facing constraints regarding diesel supplies, which hamper the availability of bulk diesel at the Ankerlig and Gourikwa open cycle gas turbine power stations.

“Should this uncertainty of diesel supplies persist, higher stages of load-shedding may be required,” Eskom added.

The power utility said four units had been taken offline for repairs since Thursday, while it successfully returned three to the grid.

Eskom currently has 5,839MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 15,745MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom’s announcement also saw the return of its weekly load-shedding timetables. However, the one it provided only details rotational power cut levels until midnight on Monday.

The load-shedding timetable is provided below.