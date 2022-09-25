Eskom issues load-shedding schedule for the week

Eskom has announced there will be stage 4 load-shedding during the evening peaks of 16:00 to 24:00 this week.

Stage 3 load-shedding will happen during the remaining 16 hours of each day until Thursday.

The state-owned power utility will publish an update on Wednesday afternoon, or sooner if necessary.

“Eskom is still experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that are affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa Open Cycle Gas Turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2,000MW,” said Eskom.

“While we expect diesel deliveries from Tuesday onwards, should this uncertainty of supply persist, higher stages of load-shedding may be required.”

Eskom said that although some generation units are expected to return to service before the end of this schedule, it needs to keep load-shedding at these levels to conserve its emergency generation reserves.

Its latest load-shedding timetable is provided below.