Bad news for load-shedding — here is the updated schedule

Eskom will continue to implement the current alternating rotation of stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding on Friday and Saturday, the utility announced in a short statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom said stage 3 would be in effect between midnight and 16:00 each day, while stage 4 would be implemented between 16:00 and midnight in the evenings, as has been the case this past week.

The state-owned power utility reported that it had 15,492MW of generating capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, while planned maintenance had taken a further 5,076MW offline.

Eskom said it would issue a full statement and further update on its load-shedding plans on Friday afternoon.

The load-shedding schedule for the rest of the week until Saturday, 1 October 2022, is shown in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 28 September — 1 October 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 28 September 2022 Wednesday 00:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4 29 September 2022 Thursday 00:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4 30 September 2022 Friday 00:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4 1 October 2022 Saturday 00:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4

The latest bout of load-shedding has been the country’s longest yet, data from popular load-shedding app EskomSePush (ESP) has revealed.

According to ESP, the continuous 24-hour load-shedding implemented since 8 September 2022 climbed to over 450 hours by the morning of Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

With more than a day and a half that has passed since that time, it is now substantially longer than the previous record streak of just over 403 hours.

That occurred between June and July 2022, when Eskom plant workers disrupted operations by going on strike over wage increases.

2022 has also been South Africa’s worst year of load-shedding on record, with over 1,858 hours shed as of 15:00 on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

