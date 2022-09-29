Eskom changes load-shedding schedule — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, 1 October 2022, thereafter dropping to Stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday.

On Wednesday, 28 September, the power utility announced that Stage 4 would be implemented indefinitely due to delays in its diesel deliveries.

In today’s update, it said that the deliveries have now begun at PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay.

“Transferring the fuel to the Gourikwa and Akerlig Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations will take place throughout the weekend to replenish by Monday,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Eskom will also use the weekend to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes, which have been utilised extensively to complement generation capacity.”

Eskom said it would publish a further update on Sunday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur.

The power utility also said the Camden power station is expected to return to service over the weekend.

Eskom had to shut down the entirety of the power station due to a problem with the water chemistry on Wednesday, 28 September.

The power utility currently has 5,206MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 15,862MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

The load-shedding schedule for the rest of the week and the weekend is provided in the table below.