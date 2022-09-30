Eskom CEO gives load-shedding update — and there is good news

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said South Africa could see load-shedding reduced to stage 2 next week, with the possibility of the power utility lifting rotational power cuts completely by next weekend if things go to plan.

However, it is a big “if”, as the CEO also noted that the system is unpredictable and unexpected breakdowns could change the forecast.

During an interview with 702, De Ruyter said Eskom expects several big units to return to service over the coming week.

“We are bringing back a number of big units in the coming week, so that will significantly reduce the pressure,” he said.

De Ruyter confirmed that stage 4 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, 1 October, thereafter dropping to stage 3.

“The outlook is that, during the course of next week, we should be able to drop to stage 2, and then hopefully, by the weekend — if we don’t have any further issues — we should be able to emerge from load-shedding,” he said.

However, the CEO reiterated that predicting the system’s performance is challenging.

“The statisticians and engineers talk about the stochasticity of the system, which fundamentally means that it is very hard to predict how the system will perform,” he said.

De Ruyter described the recent bout of generation breakdowns as a “very worrying state of affairs”, saying that load-shedding has been exacerbated by the delay in returning Koeberg’s unit 2 generator to service.

“That unit is now back online, and it’s ramped up to full capacity, so that’s added a much-needed 920MW to the grid, which should alleviate some of the pressure,” he added.

The CEO explained that Eskom’s ramped-up maintenance schedule had further contributed to recent rotational power cuts.

“Generally speaking, we’ve seen quite a poor performance from some of our key units, exacerbated of course by the fact that we have taken out about 5,800MW on planned maintenance,” De Ruyter said.

“Even though this increases the immediate load-shedding, it avoids the risk of worse load-shedding going forward.”

“This is something we are extremely reluctant to compromise on,” he added.

For reference, Eskom’s latest load-shedding update revealed that the power utility currently has 5,206MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 15,862MW unavailable due to breakdowns.