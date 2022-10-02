Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for the week

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load-shedding will remain until 05:00 on Thursday, 6 October 2022, due to a continued shortage of generation capacity.

The power utility said six of the seven units at the Camden power station would be returned to the grid over the next eight days. It had already returned one unit to service on Saturday evening.

“A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom added.

“Furthermore, the delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint.”

The power utility said it has adequately replenished reserves at its emergency generation facilities and returned a unit at each of the Kusile and Majuba power stations to the grid.

It currently has 6,893MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,168MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom apologised for the “continued and unfortunate load-shedding” and said it would publish an update on Wednesday, 5 October 2022, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

Stage 3 load-shedding will persist despite Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter saying that load-shedding could be reduced to Stage 2 over the week as the utility expected “a number of big units” to return to service.

He added that load-shedding could be lifted entirely by the weekend.

“The outlook is that, during the course of next week, we should be able to drop to stage 2, and then hopefully, by the weekend — if we don’t have any further issues — we should be able to emerge from load-shedding,” De Ruyter said.

The load-shedding schedule for the week is summarised in the table below.