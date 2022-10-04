Eskom increases power cuts after two units trip

Eskom has announced that South Africa will move to stage 4 load-shedding from 18:00 on Tuesday, 4 October.

“A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped,” the power utility told media in a brief statement.

“This stage of load-shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom stated.

“Eskom will publish a full statement tomorrow afternoon.”

Eskom had intended to continue load-shedding at stage 3 until 05:00 on Thursday.

On Sunday, it said six of the seven units at the allegedly sabotaged Camden power station would be returned to the grid over the next eight days.

It had already returned one unit to service on Saturday evening.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said in an interview last week that he hoped load-shedding could be reduced to stage 2 this week as they expected “a number of big units” to return to service.

However, a series of breakdowns at Eskom power plants and failure to return units to service on schedule had dashed those hopes.

Eskom has established an investigating unit to probe suspected sabotage at its power stations. This team reportedly includes operators from the State Security Agency and a special police investigation unit.

Reports of the sabotage investigators come after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told journalists on Friday that an Eskom staff member deliberately caused the Camden outage.

De Ruyter had revealed that an Eskom technician had opened the wrong valve and contaminated the plant’s demineralised water supply.

Subsequent reports stated that the staff member was a senior technician and that an experienced hand would not make such a blunder.

“The events that unfolded there [the Camden power station] a few days ago is clearly an example of… let’s call it ‘resistance’ to be euphemistic,” Gordhan told media.

Gordhan said that some Eskom employees were “resisting” moves at the power utility to root out corruption and apply higher performance standards.

“That kind of resistance is what undermines this country’s economy and the confidence of the population in Eskom itself,” he added.

Other incidents being investigated at Eskom include: