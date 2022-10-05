Eskom announces load-shedding stages until Saturday — here is the new schedule

Eskom will continue implementing load-shedding at stage 4 until Thursday morning before dropping down to stage 3 until Saturday morning.

The utility said the continued load-shedding was necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistently high levels of breakdowns and to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

The update comes after the utility was forced to increase load-shedding from stage 3 to stage 4 on Wednesday after two units tripped.

At the time of Eskom’s latest load-shedding update, it had 14,692MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and a further 6,647MW on planned maintenance.

On Tuesday night, Eskom returned a generating unit at four power stations — Arnot, Kriel, Lethabo, and Matla. It also brought two units at the allegedly sabotaged Camden power station back onto the grid.

However, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Majuba power stations was taken offline for repairs.

In addition, delays in returning generating units at Kendal, Komati and Tutuka power stations back to service have exacerbated capacity constraints.

Eskom said it would publish a further update on the load-shedding outlook on Friday afternoon or as soon as there were any significant changes.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule until Saturday, 8 October 2022.