What to know before buying a solar power system to fight load-shedding in South Africa

Many South African households are considering installing solar power systems to reduce their reliance on Eskom’s grid.

The plethora of providers and options available can be overwhelming for those inexperienced in electrical jargon and the theory that comes with it.

AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh has created a list of the basic steps you should take when you decide to get solar power for your house.

AWPower was founded in 2015 by a group of industrial-, mechanical- and mechatronics engineers passionate about the renewable energy sector.

It boasts plenty of experienced and knowledgeable personnel that provide solar and backup power services, primarily to customers in the Western Cape.

Below are the steps that Hattingh recommended South African households should follow when installing a solar system.

1. Optimise your electricity usage

Firstly, try and reduce the amount of electricity that your household consumes.

“If you’re still using electricity to cook, it might be a good idea to switch to a gas hob and oven,” Hattingh advised

In addition, replacing all your bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs can be a quick win.

2. Determine your goals

AWPower’s experience has shown that going completely off-grid is not an option for most homes or businesses.

However, grid-tied systems can provide backup power very effectively and help cut down electricity bills.

If your immediate priority is to have power during outages, you should begin with batteries and a hybrid inverter, and add solar panels over time, Hattingh recommended.

He advised using lithium-ion batteries over lead-acid or deep-cycle gel batteries because they have a longer lifespan.

If your main goal is to save money, you can start by installing solar panels and an inverter.

“Solar panels will pay for themselves in electricity savings over a number of years,” Hattingh said.

“The more solar panels you install, the more of your daytime electricity consumption will be catered for by your solar system.”

If you are on a limited budget, you can add batteries later to provide power during an outage.

3. Measure your power consumption

To better understand what size system you need, you should perform an energy audit.

“You can use your monthly electricity bill to give your installation partner a guideline, but a far more accurate approach is to have an energy meter installed and have it run for a week or two to get data about your typical power usage during the day and night,” Hattingh said.

“Do also keep winter and summer months in mind — as they differ in energy consumption.”

He also said that your location could significantly influence your solar output.

The northern parts of the country tend to get a more even spread of solar generation throughout the year, while the Western Cape has a big difference between summer and winter.

4. Think about your budget and financing

Once you know what size system you require, you can consider your budget.

Hattingh said there were a few specialist financing solutions for residential solar, but he recommended using an access bond if it was available.

“Savings on your monthly electricity bill will offset at least some of the interest on the money you took from your bond,” he explained.

AWPower provides a simple-to-use solar calculator on its website that shows how much you can expect to spend on your system based on your demand.

5. Plan an upgrade path with a reliable installer

Many will find they cannot pay for the entire system from the get-go, but that should not discourage you.

“The good news is that you can take a phased approach to spread the costs over time,” Hattingh said.

You can add more solar panels or batteries over time, but ensure that you work out an upgrade path to avoid compatibility problems in the future.

“For example, be aware that some products may be discontinued in future years,” Hattingh warned. “Work closely with your installer to choose the right components for your needs.”

On that point, reputable installers can provide invaluable advice on your solar journey.

“Look for a company with qualified electricians and engineers on its team, preferably specialists in renewable energy,” Hattingh said.

“Their qualified electricians should be registered with the departments of energy and labour.”

Hattingh added they should also be able to offer flexible and realistic proposals about how you can achieve your goal.

Furthermore, the company should work with high-quality vendors that offer long warranties and guarantees.

“Some things to look out for include an established, multi-year track record with a list of contactable references, a strong commitment to aftersales service, and generous warranties,” Hattingh said.

6. Get it installed and signed off

If the installation is grid-tied, it must be signed off by a professional electrical engineer registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

“Your system must also be registered with the municipality or local authority — again, your partner can help you choose and design a system with the correct equipment,” Hattingh said.

The City of Cape Town is ahead of the rest of the country on this front, with its own list of approved inverters.

7. Remember to take out insurance

As a fixture to your home, your solar installation will fall under your home’s building insurance policy, Hattingh said.

“Be sure to let your insurance know about it, so that you’ll be covered if your panels get torn off your roof by the wind or if a bolt of lightning fries the system,” he warned.

“Do be sure to check whether your insurer has any additional requirements for insuring the system, such as asking you to install a lightning arrestor.”

Hattingh said insurance wouldn’t cover your system against loss and damage due to wear and tear over several years.

“That’s another reason to go with high-quality products that are backed up by a five to ten-year warranty,” he recommended.