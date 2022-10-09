Electricity is too cheap — Eskom CEO

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has stated that electricity is too cheap in South Africa, reports City Press.

Speaking at the Joburg Indaba, De Ruyter reportedly said one of the ways South Africa should solve its energy problems is to reduce electricity demand.

“Our electricity is still too cheap,” said De Ruyter.

“Something that is cheap gets wasted; something that is expensive gets treasured.”

De Ruyter added that Eskom’s proposed 32% increase for electricity tariffs in 2023 is based on the data available to the energy provider.

“The rate increase is a mechanical exercise. We don’t sit and suck up this very daunting number of a 32% increase,” he said.

“This is the extent to which we’ve pushed this can down the road, and we are now at a point that, when you plug in the numbers, that’s what you get.”

He explained that Eskom knows that 32% is not an achievable increase, but they asked for it to “put the marker down” for further electricity prices over time.

New Eskom board “set up to fail”

De Ruyter’s statements follow the announcement of a new Eskom board with a mandate to increase the energy availability factor to 75%.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed the new Eskom board to address load-shedding and other problems at the power utility, experts warn that the Eskom board doesn’t have enough power to address Eskom’s true challenges.

Grant Pattison, former CEO of Edcon and Massmart and non-executive director on several South African boards, questioned whether the Eskom board could perform the critical tasks needed to fix Eskom.

“Can they build new power plants, and are they in control of liabilities added to their balance sheet?” he asked.

“What role do they have in influencing the energy policy of coal, nuclear, and renewables?”

Connie Mulder, head of Solidarity’s research institute, has argued that the new Eskom board is essentially virtue signalling.

Instead of focusing on the board, said Mulder, there should be a greater focus on managing and preparing the ageing coal fleet while transitioning out of the state-controlled generation model.

“The future of energy in South Africa lies in decentralized, privatized generation and distribution,” he said. “The single biggest reason Eskom is in this dire position is government interference.”